Thomas Cook (India) Q3 consolidated net loss narrows to Rs 25 crore

-
ALSO READ
AU Small Finance Bank's net profit soars 68% to Rs 302 cr in Dec quarter
Karnataka Bank net profit rises 8% to Rs 146 crore in December quarter
Uttam Galva Steels net loss soars to Rs 59 crore in December quarter
AU Small Finance Bank net profit up 68% on strong expansion in NII
Central Bank of India net rises 69% to Rs 279 cr in December quarter
-
Travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Thursday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss at Rs 24.59 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.
The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 66.24 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Thomas Cook (India) said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated total income from operations stood at Rs 750.25 crore, as compared to Rs 271.42 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Total expenses jumped to Rs 786.69 crore from Rs 360.75 crore earlier.
The lockdowns and restrictions imposed from time to time on various activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic have posed challenges to all the businesses of the company and its subsidiaries and associates, Thomas Cook (India) said.
While initial restrictions such as cessation of air traffic and other forms of public transport and closure of hotel operations have been relaxed over the past few quarters, the second and third waves of the pandemic have been a serious hindrance to normalisation of business in India and abroad, it added.
"However, the group has been able to restart some of its businesses in the foreign exchange and domestic ticketing and leisure travel segments in India," the company said, adding it expects operations to normalise in a phased manner once the confidence of corporates and travellers is fully restored.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU