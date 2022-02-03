Westlife Development posts net profit of Rs 20.82 crore in Dec quarter

-
Westlife Development Ltd, which owns Hardcastle Restaurants, the master franchisee of McDonald's restaurants for western and southern India, on Thursday reported a multifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 20.82 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, Westlife Development Ltd said in a BSE filing.
Its sales during October-December 2021 jumped 46.68 per cent to Rs 476.83 crore, compared with Rs 325.06 crore in the year-ago period.
"The company recorded a strong quarter with robust performance across all operating metrics, setting new benchmarks for the business.
"This was driven by growth across both dine-in and convenience channels that grew by a solid 39 per cent and 55 per cent, respectively," the company said in a post-earnings statement.
Westlife Development also reported a high Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 83.62 crore.
"As a result, the company clocked an all-time high PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 20.82 crore," it added.
Its same store sales growth for the quarter stood at 44 per cent year-on-year.
Westlife Development's operating costs and expenses stood at Rs 369.24 crore, a jump of 43.13 per cent as against Rs 257.96 crore a year ago.
In the October-December 2021 quarter, it added eight new stores, taking the total store count to 316 restaurants across 44 cities.
Westlife Development Vice-Chairman Amit Jatia said, "We are quite pleased with our performance in the quarter. What is especially noteworthy is that this has come in a quarter that continued to see certain COVID-19-led restrictions."
He added that this is a testimony to the company's robust strategy that is going to hold it in strong stead through the volatilities of the future. "We believe that this quarter is a preamble to our next phase of growth."
Shares of Westlife Development Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 495.25 apiece on the BSE, up 0.55 per cent from the previous close.
