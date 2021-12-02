Thyssenkrupp group on track with restructuring, sees higher margins

-
ALSO READ
PLI scheme for specialty steel likely to attract Russian investors
German companies urge the next government to step up on climate
Tata Steel interested in acquiring Vizag-based RINL: CEO T V Narendran
Thyssenkrupp bags Rs 1,150-cr contract from NRL for expansion project
Germany: Merkel seeks to boost party before vote, clashes with deputy
-
Thyssenkrupp said on Thursday it expects mid-term adjusted margins of 4-6% as its restructuring programme progresses, adding it is looking into options for its marine systems, cement plants and chemicals divisions.
The group is considering partnerships and consolidation or a stand-alone scenario for its marine systems division and will decide on the future of the cement plant construction and chemicals units in the medium term, it said.
Another target is to restore its ability to consistently pay a dividend, Thyssenkrupp said in a statement on its capital markets day.
"We still have a great deal to do when it comes to improving our performance," Chief Financial Officer Klaus Keysberg said.
The group, which reported a 2.3% adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margin in 2020/21, is in the middle of a structural overhaul and has made a string of disposals in recent months.
These included the sale of its mining technology business to Denmark's FLSmidth in July and the disposal of its infrastructure and carbon components operation.
These transactions should bring in a high-triple-digit-million euro figure to bolster the company's net financial position and pension liabilities, Thyssenkrupp said.
Adjusted medium-term EBIT margin targets by division included at least 10% for industrial components and 7-8% for automotive, where 80% of sales were being generated from components not used in combustion engines.
Thyssenkrupp added it would announce more details about the initial public offering (IPO) of its hydrogen division Uhde Chlorine Engineers planned early next year at a separate capital markets day on Jan. 13, 2022.
"We're getting Thyssenkrupp back on track," Chief Executive Martina Merz said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU