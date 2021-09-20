Tiger Global leads $35 mn funding in AI semiconductor company Deep Vision

-
ALSO READ
Edtech startup Unacademy gets $440 mn funding, valuation crosses $3.44 bn
Indian team backs IBM's Telum chip aimed to stem $30 bn consumer fraud loss
Tiger Global makes its first India cryptocurrency firm investment
GoMechanic secures $42mn in Series C funding round led by Tiger Global
Tiger Global leads $30 mn investment in microblogging website Koo
-
Deep Vision Inc, the developer of an AI processor and comprehensive software development suite for edge computing applications, has received $35 million in a Series B financing round, led by Tiger Global. When combined with its existing revenue streams, the funding proceeds will help Deep Vision expand the capabilities of its AI processor and software tools and support its rapidly growing customer base.
Tiger Global is joined by Series A investors Exfinity Venture Partners, SiliconMotion, and Western Digital, which are also rejoining in the latest round of financing.
“We will now be able to significantly fortify our efforts to continue designing and building the world's most power- and price-efficient AI inference platform as well as flawless software development tools,” said Ravi Annavajjhala, Deep Vision’s chief executive officer.
Deep Vision’s patented AI processor, named ARA-1, delivers a combination of performance, power, and price for camera-based applications like smart retail, driver-monitoring systems, smart city, drones, and factory automation. Although best known for its ability to perform real-time video analytics, the company’s processor also provides natural language processing (NLP) capabilities for a growing market of voice-controlled applications. Deep vision complements its processing technology with an extremely comprehensive, flexible, and robust set of development tools. These allow its customers to easily convert their neural network models into highly optimized computation graphs ready to be deployed on the ARA-1 chip.
“The key to our success is rooted in the ingenuity, passion, dedication, and spirit of collaboration of our architecture and engineering teams in India,” said Sree Reddy, Deep Vision’s VP of Engineering. “Deep Vision’s leadership position in the Edge AI space is the result of cutting-edge research developed at Stanford coupled with flawless execution by the engineering team in India as well as the cross-border collaboration between the US and India teams.”
Scott Shleifer, Partner, Tiger Global said Deep Vision is positioned for a long runway ahead, with a unique AI processor that combines innovative software and silicon architecture for edge computing.
Other investors Exfinity Venture Partners’ core funding theses is to back companies leveraging skill and scale in the fertile Indo-US tech corridor, particularly in the deep tech domain from early stages.
“Deep Vision is a testament to this, as their execution demonstrates India's semiconductor chip designers' potential in building cutting edge AI silicon chips,” said Chinnu Senthilkumar, general partner and chief technology officer, Exfinity Venture Partners.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU