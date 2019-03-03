Titan is the jewel in Tata's crown, outshining motors and steel

Call it the upside of being a conglomerate. While larger corporations in the group face upheavals and geo-political crosswinds, the Titan Company has become the second biggest jewel in the group's crown with a market cap of Rs 91,000 crore as of March 1.

As a result of steady growth, deep penetration, and its Tata brand equity, Titan is on track to the meet the company's stated 5-year vision of growing 2.5 X by 2023. The firm, which makes gold jewellery, watches, eyewear, saris and fragrances, among others, has seen revenues growing by 29 per cent and watches by 12 per cent ...