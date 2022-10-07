JUST IN
Zee stock gets a boost post CCI clearing mega merger deal with Sony
Demand triggers may help Oberoi Realty sustain higher sales trajectory
General merchandise and apparel growth key for DMart's margin gains
Success of new launches, margin improvement to drive Eicher Motors
Blue Dart Express' volume growth momentum likely to sustain in FY23
Bandhan Bank stock weighed down by weak sentiment; worst may be priced in
Expensive deal valuations to hit Torrent Pharma's near-term earnings
Falling raw material costs to aid margin expansion for Asian Paints
Slowing demand, higher valuation point to weak outlook for Hindalco
Gains ahead for SBI: Higher NIM could lead to double digit earnings growth
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray
After two years of increases, HUL cuts soaps and detergents prices
Business Standard

Titan stock shines after Q2 update, addition of 105 stores in the quarter

The stock has always been highly valued with a current PE that's usually averaged around 45-50x

Topics
Titan | Q2 results

Devangshu Datta  |  New Delhi 

Titan, Titan watch, titan jewellery, Titan q2
The EPS growth visibility remains strong

The “pre-quarterly update” by Titan has been favourably received by the market. The company says standalone sales grew 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q2, 2022-23 and it also added 105 new stores in the quarter. Management guidance is that consumer sentiment appears positive going into the festive season.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Titan

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 20:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.