To privatise or not? Key questions answered on shedding govt stake in PSB

Privatisation of public sector banks (PSBs) may soon be a reality if news reports are anything to go by. Four important questions, though, have emerged ever since discussions around this began in May this year.

Is privatisation necessary; can it be a success; if yes, how should it be approached; and, finally, who should control these banks? The answer to the first question is a straightforward yes. Stating that bank nationalisation has served its purpose, Duvvuri Subbarao, former governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said, “The economic scenario has changed. It's now time to ...