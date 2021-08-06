toothsi raises $20 mn in Series B funding round led by Eight Roads Ventures

startup toothsi has raised $20 million in a Series B round led by Eight Roads Ventures (a global investment firm backed by Fidelity), San Francisco based Think Investments and the Mankekar Family Office.

The company had earlier raised $5 million as part of its Series A in January this year.

Dr Arpi Mehta, co-founder & CEO, toothsi, said, “toothsi leverages its tech-enabled platform and panel of expert clinicians to provide at-home, clinically-oriented cosmetology services. Combining a world-class orthodontic tradition with the most innovative technology backbone and a vertically integrated business model, we envision toothsi becoming the global go-to destination for smile transformation.”

Founded in 2018 by orthodontists, Dr Arpi Mehta, Dr Pravin Shetty, Dr Manjul Jain and Dr Anirudh Kale, toothsi has already delivered smile makeovers to over 10,000 customers in 8 cities in India. toothsi provides customers with access to at-home, new-age teeth straightening with invisible, 3D-printed clear aligner technology.

Clear aligners have emerged as the preferred technology over traditional braces for smile correction, driven by strong adoption in the US and Europe. This trend is rapidly picking up pace in India too, spearheaded by toothsi clear aligners. The company has seen impressive traction, with revenues growing by 200% over the last six months, said the company.

Shashin Shah, founder & managing partner, Think Investments, said, “With a global market size of $ 5 billion, clear aligners are gaining popularity in major markets around the world, and India is no exception. We see immense potential for in this industry and toothsi has positioned itself as a market leader. We are excited about adding to our Series A investment in the company and look forward to supporting the company through its current fundraise and beyond.”

The company will leverage the capital infusion to expand across the country. It will also invest in technology to bolster its core platform, strengthen its team, and build the brand.

The round also saw participation from Vishal Agrawal (VP, Blackrock Asia), Siddharth Shah and Dharmil Sheth (co-founders, PharmEasy), Ramakant Sharma (co-founder, Livspace) and Karan Singh (India MD for Bain & Company).