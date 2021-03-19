JUST IN
Easy Trip gains 10% on debut; analysts say HNIs made losses on IPO
Top asset manager Vanguard invests Rs 2,660 cr in at least 26 Indian stocks

Market players said the buying could have been triggered by the FTSE rebalancing

BS Reporter 

The global index provider semi-annual index rebalancing took effect on Friday

The Vanguard Group, one of the world’s largest asset manager, on Friday invested at least Rs 2,660 crore in the domestic markets through its fund Vanguard Emerging Market Stock Index. The index fund provider picked up shares of at least 26 companies, which included Tata Chemicals, Honeywell Auto and IIFL Finance. Market players said the buying could have been triggered by the FTSE rebalancing. The global index provider semi-annual index rebalancing took effect on Friday.

First Published: Fri, March 19 2021. 19:40 IST

