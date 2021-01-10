Top four steel players' production rises 6 pc to about 15 MT in Oct-Dec

-
-
The country's top four steel makers jointly produced 14.95 million tonne (MT) steel in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal, registering a 6 per cent year-on-year rise.
The total steel output of JSPL, JSW Steel, SAIL and Tata Steel India was 14.09 MT during the same quarter of 2019-20.
During the quarter under review, the total sales of the steel producers - excluding JSW Steel - surged 2.25 per cent to 10.88 MT, as against 10.64 MT in the year-ago quarter, according to the data provided by the companies.
Among all four steel players, Tata Steel India was the top producer in the October-December period of FY21. Its total output from India operations was 4.60 MT during in the quarter.
At 4.60 MT, the company's output was 3 per cent higher compared to 4.47 MT steel it had produced in the year-ago period.
Its sales from India operations slipped 4 per cent to 4.66 MT from 4.85 MT.
State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) production grew 9 per cent to 4.37 MT steel during October-December compared to 4 MT a year ago.
Its total sales were at 4.32 MT, up about 6 per cent from 4.09 MT in the same quarter preceding fiscal.
JSW Steel's output during the period under review rose 2 per cent to 4.08 MT, as against 4.02 MT in the year-ago period.
The company did not provide its sales figures for the quarter.
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) output surged 18 per cent to 1.9 MT in the October-December quarter from 1.6 MT a year ago.
Its sales increased by 12 per cent to 1.9 MT from 1.7 MT.
JSPL, JSW Steel, SAIL and Tata Steel India jointly contribute about 45 per cent to India's total steel production annually.
