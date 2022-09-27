JUST IN
Govt reshuffles IL&FS board; Rajan becomes non-executive chairman
ONGC gets better price for crude oil under new rules, says report
Torrent Pharma acquires cosmetic derma player Curatio for Rs 2,000 cr
Razorpay acquires PoshVine, forays into loyalty and rewards management
Jet Airways' return to skies delayed with plane talks in limbo: Report
Red signals for fintech industry: The valuations game of the past is over
PhonePe opens swanky 50,000 sq ft office in Pune to accommodate 400 people
Torrent Pharma to acquire Sequoia-backed Curatio Health for Rs 2,000 cr
Industry considers options as Tamil Nadu ordinance bans online gaming
HAL's rocket engine manufacturing facility inaugurated in Karnataka
Top headlines: Adani's $100-bn green energy push; Saab to produce in India

The group has earmarked 70 per cent of its new investments for energy transition space and infrastructure. "We are already the world's largest solar player, and we intend to do far more

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Adani group, adani enterprises

Adani Group to invest $100 bn in a decade, focus on energy transition

The Adani Group will invest more $100 billion in the next decade with a substantial amount going for energy transition, said group chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday, announcing "game-changing" plans that the billionaire claimed could make India a net-energy exporter.

The group has earmarked 70 per cent of its new investments for energy transition space and infrastructure. "We are already the world’s largest solar player, and we intend to do far more. In this context, Adani New Industries is the manifestation of the bet we are making in the energy transition space. It is our commitment to invest $70 billion in an integrated Hydrogen-based value chain," Adani said at the Forbes Global CEO conference in Singapore. Read more

Saab to set up mfg facility in India for Carl-Gustaf weapons system

In a significant move, Swedish defence major Saab on Tuesday announced that it will set up a manufacturing facility in India for production of its Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon systems.

It will be the company's first manufacturing facility for the Carl-Gustaf M4 outside Sweden. Read more

Dish TV stock falls 10% as shareholders reject results, auditor appointment

Shares of Dish TV fell as much as 10% on Tuesday, a day after shareholders of the broadcast satellite service provider rejected audited statements for the last two fiscals, appointments of a new auditor and an independent director.

The shareholders rejected appointments of Rakesh Mohan as an independent director as well as S.N. Dhawan & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants as the auditor of the company. Read more

Rupee inches up, likely delay in bond index inclusion caps gains

The Indian rupee snapped a four-day losing streak on Tuesday as the dollar eased and oil prices tumbled, but a report stating local bonds may not be considered for listing on a major global index this year capped gains.

The partially convertible rupee ended up just 0.05 per cent at 81.58 per dollar, having touched a session high of 81.31. The currency had hit a record low of 81.6525 on Monday after declining for four straight days. Read more

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 17:44 IST

