Top headlines: Adani's $100-bn green energy push; Saab to produce in India

to invest $100 bn in a decade, focus on energy transition

The will invest more $100 billion in the next decade with a substantial amount going for energy transition, said group chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday, announcing "game-changing" plans that the billionaire claimed could make India a net-energy exporter.

The group has earmarked 70 per cent of its new investments for energy transition space and infrastructure. "We are already the world’s largest solar player, and we intend to do far more. In this context, Adani New Industries is the manifestation of the bet we are making in the energy transition space. It is our commitment to invest $70 billion in an integrated Hydrogen-based value chain," Adani said at the Global CEO conference in Singapore. Read more

to set up mfg facility in India for Carl-Gustaf weapons system

In a significant move, Swedish defence major on Tuesday announced that it will set up a manufacturing facility in India for production of its Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon systems.

It will be the company's first manufacturing facility for the Carl-Gustaf M4 outside Sweden. Read more

stock falls 10% as shareholders reject results, auditor appointment

Shares of fell as much as 10% on Tuesday, a day after shareholders of the broadcast satellite service provider rejected audited statements for the last two fiscals, appointments of a new auditor and an independent director.

The shareholders rejected appointments of Rakesh Mohan as an independent director as well as S.N. Dhawan & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants as the auditor of the company. Read more

inches up, likely delay in inclusion caps gains

The Indian snapped a four-day losing streak on Tuesday as the dollar eased and oil prices tumbled, but a report stating local bonds may not be considered for listing on a major global index this year capped gains.

The partially convertible ended up just 0.05 per cent at 81.58 per dollar, having touched a session high of 81.31. The currency had hit a record low of 81.6525 on Monday after declining for four straight days. Read more