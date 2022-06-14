Top headlines: AI allowed to acquire AirAsia India; WPI inflation at 15.88%

CCI approves acquisition of AirAsia India by Air India
Anti-trust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has approved acquisition of entire shareholding in AirAsia India by Air India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons.
The two combined entities will have a 15.7 per cent share of India’s domestic passenger market. Read more
WPI inflation spikes to record 15.88% in May as heatwave stokes food prices
Wholesale price-based inflation surged to a record high of 15.88 per cent in May as crude prices rose and heatwave brought about a spike in prices of vegetables and fruits, strengthening the possibility of a further interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank.
The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation maintained its increasing trajectory for the third month in a row, and remained in double digits for the 14th consecutive month since April last year. Read more
Fitch expects RBI to raise interest rates to 5.9% by December-end
Fitch Ratings on Tuesday said the Reserve Bank is likely to raise interest rates further to 5.9 per cent by December 2022, on deteriorating inflation outlook.
In its update to Global Economic Outlook, Fitch said India's economy faces a worsening external environment, elevated commodity prices, and tighter global monetary policy. Read more
Delhi records 1,118 new Covid cases in a day; positivity rate at 6.5%
Delhi's single-day COVID-19 infections breached the one thousand mark on Tuesday, with a positivity rate of 6.50 per cent and two fatalities, according to data shared by the health department here.
The national capital logged 1,118 cases. It was on May 11 that the national capital had last recorded more than one thousand cases with a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent and one death. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU