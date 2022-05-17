Top headlines: Airtel's Q4 net zooms 164%; WPI inflation hits 15.08% in Apr

-
Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 164% to Rs 2,008 cr; ARPU rises to Rs 178
Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported 164% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,008 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 760 crore in the year-ago period.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 22% to Rs 31,500 crore in Q4FY22 as against Rs 25,747 crore in Q4FY21. Read more
Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal, says Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his deal to buy Twitter can't move forward unless the company shows public proof that less than 5 per cent of the accounts on the social media platform are fake or spam.
Musk made the comment in a reply to another user on Twitter early Tuesday. Read more
Investors should hold on to stock for long term: DIPAM Secy on LIC listing
Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Tuesday said the weak debut of the country's largest insurer LIC on the bourses was due to unpredictable market conditions and suggested investors to hold on to the stock for long-term value.
LIC on Tuesday listed its shares at a discount of 8.11 per cent at Rs 872 per share on NSE.
On BSE, the shares got listed at Rs 867.20 apiece, down 8.62 per cent over the issue price of Rs 949 a share. Read more
WPI inflation hits 15.08% in Apr, in double-digits for 13th straight month
India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation rate rose to 15.08 per cent in April from 14.55 per cent in the preceding month on the back of rising commodity and vegetable prices. What makes the pickup more worrisome is that it comes despite a high base of 10.74 per cent inflation during the same month a year ago.
Wholesale price inflation rate is now in double digits for 13 consecutive months. Read more
