Top headlines: RIL investor meet, surplus parked with RBI falls, and more

Reliance's investor meet to focus on Mukesh Ambani's succession, spinoffs



Mukesh Ambani’s once-a-year speech to investors has over time evolved into an eagerly-awaited pronouncement on his $222 billion empire akin to Warren Buffett’s annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. Read More



Surplus parked with falls below Rs 1 trillion as liquidity shrinks



A combination of factors including the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) interventions in the foreign exchange market and strong momentum in credit demand have led to surplus liquidity in the banking system declining significantly this month. Read More



SC ruling on IBC will have overriding effect over indirect tax recoveries

The (SC), in a significant verdict, has ruled that liquidation proceedings in the case of a bankrupt firm will take precedence over recoveries of indirect taxes once a moratorium has been imposed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Read More



acreage deficit goes down from 15% to 6% in a span of 14 days

The shortfall in the area under cultivation for the week ended August 26 over the same period last year has narrowed to 5.99 per cent from 8.25 per cent in the previous week due to a pick-up in rain in West Bengal and Jharkhand. Read More



AM/NS India to acquire infra assets from for $2.4 billion



The Ruias and the Mittals have buried the hatchet after battling in and out of courts for the last four years. Read More