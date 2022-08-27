JUST IN
Reliance's investor meet to focus on Mukesh Ambani's succession, spinoffs
Parliament panel grills Twitter officials over data security, privacy
Reliance Industries buys $80-million beach-side villa in Dubai
32 cos submit applications for design-led incentive scheme of telecom
Despite headwinds from Ukraine war, India exhibits many bright spots: Birla
No Sebi nod needed: Adani Group counters NDTV promoters' defence
AM/NS India to acquire infra assets from Essar Group for $2.4 billion
WhatsApp privacy policy: SC ruling won't affect CCI probe, says Delhi HC
Air India to restore employees' pre-Covid salaries from Sept 1: CMD
M&M won't pump more funds into Pininfarina, seeks external investors
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Reliance's investor meet to focus on Mukesh Ambani's succession, spinoffs
Business Standard

Top headlines: RIL investor meet, surplus parked with RBI falls, and more

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

Topics
Mukesh Ambani | Reliance Group | RBI

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reliance's investor meet to focus on Mukesh Ambani's succession, spinoffs

Mukesh Ambani’s once-a-year speech to investors has over time evolved into an eagerly-awaited pronouncement on his $222 billion empire akin to Warren Buffett’s annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. Read More

Surplus parked with RBI falls below Rs 1 trillion as liquidity shrinks

A combination of factors including the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) interventions in the foreign exchange market and strong momentum in credit demand have led to surplus liquidity in the banking system declining significantly this month. Read More

SC ruling on IBC will have overriding effect over indirect tax recoveries

The Supreme Court (SC), in a significant verdict, has ruled that liquidation proceedings in the case of a bankrupt firm will take precedence over recoveries of indirect taxes once a moratorium has been imposed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Read More

Paddy acreage deficit goes down from 15% to 6% in a span of 14 days

The shortfall in the area under paddy cultivation for the week ended August 26 over the same period last year has narrowed to 5.99 per cent from 8.25 per cent in the previous week due to a pick-up in rain in West Bengal and Jharkhand. Read More

AM/NS India to acquire infra assets from Essar Group for $2.4 billion

The Ruias and the Mittals have buried the hatchet after battling in and out of courts for the last four years. Read More
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Mukesh Ambani

First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 08:31 IST

`
.