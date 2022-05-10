Top headlines: SBI raises up to $2 bn in FY23; Asian Paints Q4 net slips

-
SBI board approves $2 bn fund raise in FY23 in single or multiple tranches
State Bank of India’s board has approved long term fund raising of $ 2 billion in the current financial year in single or multiple tranches, the lender said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.
The funds will be raised through a public offering and/or on private placement basis. Read more
Sun Pharma's Halol unit gets 10 observations under USFDA's Form 483
The USFDA has issued a form 483 with 10 observations after inspection of Sun Pharma's Halol facility, the company said. The unit, however, now has a low contribution to the company’s turnover.
The Halol facility was classified ‘Official Action Indicated (OAI)’ in March 2020, and was awaiting re-inspection from the US regulator. Read more
Asian Paints Q4 results: Net profit declines marginally to Rs 850 cr
Asian Paints' consolidated net profit fell marginally to Rs 850.42 crore in Q4FY22 as compared to year-ago period. Revenue from operations increased 18.66% to Rs 7,892.67 crore.
Consolidated sales increased 20.6% to Rs 7,890 crore in Q4FY22 over Q4FY21, the company said on Tuesday. Profit before exceptional items and tax increased 12.8% to Rs 1,304.88 crore from Rs 1,156.31 crore. Read more
Stablecoin Terra's broken dollar peg hits wider cryptocurrency markets
TerraUSD, the world's fourth-largest stablecoin, lost a third of its value on Tuesday, spooking cryptocurrency investors and partly contributing to bitcoin's tumble below $30,000 for the first time in 10 months.
Stablecoins are digital tokens pegged to the value of traditional assets, such as the U.S. dollar. They are popular as safe-havens in times of turmoil in crypto markets and are a common medium of exchange, often used by traders to move funds around and speculate on other cryptocurrencies. Read more
