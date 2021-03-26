Top headlines: Tatas win in court against Mistry; Air India sale in June

JUST IN
SC judgment upholds governance standards adopted by Tata Group: Tata Sons
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Ratan Tata, Cyrus Mistry
Ratan Tata (left) and Cyrus Mistry were engaged in a bitter feud.

Tata vs Mistry: SC rules in favour of Tata Group, sets aside NCLAT judgment

In a major victory for the Tata group, the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday ruled in favour of the Tatas in their battle with the Mistry group by setting aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order which had re-instated Mistry on Tata Sons' board and had termed current Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s appointment as ''illegal". The country's apex court also rejected Mistry group’s plea against the conversion of Tata Sons into a private company. Read more


Financial bids will be invited in coming days for Air India sale, says govt

The government is looking at a new timeline for Air India disinvestment and financial bids will be invited in the coming days, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday. Noting that there is no choice but to either "privatise or close" Air India, he said the government will have to keep the airline running till it gets divested. Read more

Anish Shah to take over as MD and CEO of M&M next month, company says
Mahindra and Mahindra's board of directors has appointed Anish Shah as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective April 2, 2021. He is the deputy MD and group chief financial officer. This follows the top management succession plan announced last year by the tractor-to –technology firm on December 20. Read more
Govt extends validity of driving licence, vehicle documents till Jun

The government on Fridayextended the validity of motor vehicle documents like driving licence (DL), registration certificate (RC) andpermitstill June30,2021, in view ofthe ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Read more
Oil prices recover some ground on fears Suez blockage may last weeks
Oil prices reversed a sharp sell-off a day earlier to rise 1% on Friday on mounting fears that it could take weeks to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal, which would squeeze supplies of crude and refined products. Read more

First Published: Fri, March 26 2021. 17:49 IST

