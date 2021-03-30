Top headlines today: Misty's exit valuation, auto aftermarket, and more

Retail loans set to become largest segment for Indian banking industry

Retail loans, including home and credit card debt, are expected to become the largest segment for the Indian banking industry, ahead of industrial credit and corporate loans, by the end of March this year. Read More

Valuation tangle: Malegam math may hold key to Mistry's exit from Tata Sons

Tata Group may offer an exit to the Mistry family from Tata Sons on the basis of the valuation by chartered accountant Y H Malegam. Read More

Varde Partners in talks with Embassy to extend Rs 900-crore loan

US fund manager Varde Partners is in talks with Bengaluru-based property developer Embassy Property Develop­ments to extend a loan of Rs 900 crore, according to a source. Read More

TVS Solutions revs up for the aftermarket

The industry has been going through a transition. Key players such as Mahindra & Mahindra and Carnation have moved out of the business. Original equipment manufacturers such as Groupe PSA and Toyota are entering the business. Read More.



CEO gives up oversight of investment bank in revamp

CEO Christian Sewing will hand over oversight of the investment and corporate bank to board member Fabrizio Campelli, the German bank said on Monday, as part of an overhaul of the management board. Read More

SoftBank's eyes bringing Coupang services to Japan

Group Corp CEO said on Monday the conglomerate's domestic internet business Z Holdings is in talks with South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang about bringing its services to Japan. Read More

87% domestic businesses considering flexible remote working models: Report

As countries around the world grappled with lockdowns, people rapidly adopted remote work and video conferencing solutions. Read More



