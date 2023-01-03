JUST IN
Business Standard

Total aluminum production dropped by 2% to 566,000 tonnes in Q3: Vedanta

Vedanta on Tuesday said that its total aluminum production dropped by 2 per cent to 5,66,000 tonnes in the third quarter of the current fiscal

Topics
Vedanta  | aluminium production

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Vedanta on Tuesday said that its total aluminum production dropped by 2 per cent to 5,66,000 tonnes in the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The company's total aluminum output stood at 5,79,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.

"Alumina production at Lanjigarh refinery decreased by 6 per cent YoY and 2 per cent QoQ to 443kt due to maintenance activities in calciners," Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.

The company said at Zinc India, the mined metal production increased marginally by 1 per cent to 2,54,000 tonnes in the third quarter.

Production of saleable iron ore in Karnataka rose 17 per cent to 1.5 million tonnes (MT) in the third quarter over 1.2 MT in the year-ago period.

The finished steel production in Q3 dropped to 3,06,000 tonnes from 3,50,000 tonnes in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 22:41 IST

