JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Hindustan Unilever CMD Sanjiv Mehta's gross salary up 2.86% in FY20

Ikea Hyderabad store to reopen from June 8 with strict safety measures
Business Standard

Toyota to hike price of Camry Hybrid & Vellfire models from next month

It has been necessitated due to the 'substantial rise' in exchange rate, the company said in a statement

Topics
Toyota  | Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Agencies 

Camry Hybrid
Camry Hybrid is touted as one of Toyota's flagship models amongst self-charging electric vehicles

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday announced it would increase the price of Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle and The Vellfire with effect from next month.

It has been necessitated due to the “substantial rise” in exchange rate, the company said in a statement.

“As of now, the extent of the price hike has not been decided,” a TKM official said.

Camry Hybrid is touted as one of Toyota's flagship models amongst self-charging electric vehicles.

“The Vellfire, latest launch by TKM in India, also stands out for its ultra-luxurious, powerful and eco-advanced performance backed by low fuel consumption and carbon footprints,” it said.
First Published: Sat, June 06 2020. 00:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU