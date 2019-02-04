TPG enters India's pharma market with $30 mn investment in Solara Active

-
TPG Growth will invest $30 million in Solara Active Pharma, a manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) with a network of clients including several global generic companies in the US and Europe.
The investment also marks TPG Growth’s first investment in India focused on life sciences.
Solara Active Pharma boasts operations and distribution in more than 40 countries, and manufacturing spread across five globally compliant facilities in India.
Shailesh Rao, Head of India for TPG Growth sai, “This investment will serve as a cornerstone of our growing efforts to invest in Indian life sciences.”
Rothschild (India) Private Limited acted as advisor to TPG Growth in the transaction.
