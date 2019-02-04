TPG enters India's pharma market with $30 mn investment in Solara Active

will invest $30 million in Solara Active Pharma, a manufacturer of (API) with a network of clients including several global generic in the US and Europe.

The investment also marks TPG Growth’s first investment in India focused on life sciences.

Solara Active Pharma boasts operations and distribution in more than 40 countries, and manufacturing spread across five globally compliant facilities in India.

Shailesh Rao, Head of India for sai, “This investment will serve as a cornerstone of our growing efforts to invest in Indian life sciences.”

(India) Private Limited acted as advisor to in the transaction.