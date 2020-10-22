JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Indian Bank Q2 net at Rs 412 crore versus Rs 1,755 cr loss a year ago
Business Standard

Tube Investments reports PAT of Rs 101 cr in Q2, revenue of Rs 1,193 cr

TII's consolidated revenue for the quarter was Rs 1,193 crore as against Rs 1,247 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year

Topics
Tube Investments | Q2 results

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
PAT was Rs 93 crore in the corresponding period last year

Tube Investments of India Limited (TII), a Murugappa Group company, reported profit after tax of Rs 101 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as against Rs 93 crore in the corresponding period last year. TII’s consolidated revenue for the quarter was Rs 1,193 crore as against Rs 1,247 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Shanthi Gears Ltd, a TII subsidiary in the gears business, in which the company holds a 70.47 per cent stake, registered a revenue of Rs 54 crore during the quarter as against Rs 71 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Profit after tax for the quarter was Rs 7 crore as against Rs 8 crore in the corresponding period last year

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, October 22 2020. 17:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.