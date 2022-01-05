TVS Motor appoints Venkat Viswanathan as advisor for electric mobility biz

Two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturing major has appointed Venkat Viswanathan as the technical advisor for its electric mobility division.

Viswanathan is currently an associate professor of Mechanical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University and is a global leader in advanced batteries for electric mobility. The company said that Viswanathan will bring expertise in energy storage and Li-ion batteries, specifically for and planes. This association will significantly enhance TVS Motor Company’s battery technology capabilities and strengthen its commitment to offer best-in-class green mobility globally, it said.

Sudarshan Venu, joint managing director, TVS Motor Company, said, “Viswanathan is a thought leader in the field of innovations of advanced battery technology. I am confident that this association with Viswanathan will further reinforce our commitment to electrification. His major strides in battery technology will give us a competitive edge in delivering value for money, superior technology, and aspirational to meet the fast-evolving customer needs.” Viswanathan is a recipient of numerous awards, including the National Science Foundation CAREER award, Alfred P. Sloan Fellow, ONR Young Investigator Award and MIT Technology Review Innovators Under 35 Finalist.

“I am excited to associate with to be a part of their vision to build a strong EV ecosystem. I look forward to working in great synergy with the company known for its pioneering technologies in future mobility. Together we will go miles to create a more sustainable EV ecosystem,” Viswanathan said.

Prior to joining Carnegie Mellon, he received his PhD at Stanford University and did postdoctoral studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In addition to his professorship, he serves as a technical advisor and Scientific Advisory Board Member at QuantumScape, a company developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, and chief scientist at Aionics, a company, bringing cutting-edge machine-learning methods for battery materials innovation.

The electric mobility business at has made significant strides towards developing new products and technologies. The company has committed Rs 1,000 crore in that direction, a good portion of which has already been invested. In order to lead the way to electrification, the company is readying a complete portfolio of two and three-wheelers in the range of 5-25kW, all of which will be in the market within the next 24 months.

The company has announced strategic tie-ups with government bodies like CESL and public charging partners like Tata Power as a step towards enabling a greener future and building a network of world-class public charging infrastructure. Additionally, the company acquired majority stakes in EGO Movement, the European e-bike company reaffirming its commitment towards electrification and its broader sustainability agenda globally. The company also recently announced the extension and expansion of a long-term partnership with BMW Motorrad for the joint development of new platforms and future technologies, including Electric Vehicles, specific to the two only.