TVS Motor enters Colombian market, announces partnership with Auteco SAS

The Company on Thursday announced its new distribution partnership with Autotecnica Colombiana SAS (Auteco SAS), a leading assembler of motorcycles in

Autotecnica Colombiana SAS will operate 50 exclusive dealerships exclusive of Company and will create dedicated space for the brand in over 600 retail outlets. They will also support with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM). Autotecnica Colombiana SAS will also provide the brand with an assembly set-up in Cartagena, along with a dedicated training centre.

Speaking on the occasion, R Dilip, executive vice-president - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said that the company was expanding its presence in the Colombian market with Autotecnica Colombiana SAS.

"They have a rich experience in the region and share our ethos of customer-focus with attributes such as quality and trust associated with their name. The association is a strategic step towards offering mobility solutions which improve the quality of life for our customers. It also demonstrates our commitment to the market and will become a platform to provide products across segments and fulfill the diverse requirements of Colombian customers," said Dilip.

Carlos Duran, president of Autotecnica Colombiana SAS said, as part of this association, TVS Motor Company would introduce new segments among two-wheelers ranging from mopeds, scooters, motorcycles to premium motorcycles along with three-wheelers. The company will focus on creating customised as well as a wide portfolio of mobility solutions for the Colombian market.

