TVS Motor leverages the power of tech through investments in start-ups

Automotive major TVS Motor is betting big on several next-generation technologies that are directly relevant to its business. The Chennai-headquartered company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Limited invested around $16.57 million last financial year in several new age start-ups engaged in areas like analytics, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT).

The idea is to leverage these technologies to improve its efficiency and product quality, and address real-life business challenges, going forward. TVS ...