Mahindra & Mahindra posts 56% rise in domestic passenger vehicle sales
Business Standard

TVS Motor sales increases marginally by 2% to 277,123 units in Nov

TVS Motor Company on Thursday said its sales increased by 2 per cent to 2,77,123 units in November

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

TVS Motor Company on Thursday said its sales increased by 2 per cent to 2,77,123 units in November.

The company had dispatched 2,72,693 units in the year-ago period.

The domestic two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 9 per cent increasing to 1,91,730 units last month as against 1,75,940 units previous year.

The company said its total exports stood at 84,134 units last month as compared with 96,000 units in the same month last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 16:11 IST

