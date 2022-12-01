TVS Motor sales increases marginally by 2% to 277,123 units in Nov

-
-
TVS Motor Company on Thursday said its sales increased by 2 per cent to 2,77,123 units in November.
The company had dispatched 2,72,693 units in the year-ago period.
The domestic two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 9 per cent increasing to 1,91,730 units last month as against 1,75,940 units previous year.
The company said its total exports stood at 84,134 units last month as compared with 96,000 units in the same month last year.
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 16:11 IST
