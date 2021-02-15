TVS Motor ties up with Ghaf Investments' Public Motors to drive UAE sales

Company today announced their new distribution partnership with Public Motors; part of the reputed Ghaf Investments LLC, in the

As a part of this association, a 2,000 sq ft marquee showroom was inaugurated, along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. Apart from hosting a wide range of two-wheelers, the showroom will provide spare parts and feature a service facility.

will introduce diverse product offerings that will cater to both the personal commuting and the delivery segments in the

R Dilip, Executive Vice President-International Business, Company, said, “They (Public Motors and Ghaf Investments) have rich experience in the region and are synonymous with Trust. This association is a strategic step towards expanding TVS Motor Company’s market presence, driving innovation through best-in-class products and setting a customer experience benchmark. The marquee showroom demonstrates our continued commitment to the UAE and will offer a wide range of products across segments to delight our customers.”

TVS Motor Company will launch the new 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 in the racing enthusiasts' super-premium segment. The premium segment will be addressed by the TVS Apache RTR range spanning across TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and TVS Apache RTR 180.

The Company will also introduce their two popular global scooter models in the UAE, including the smart scooter, TVS NTORQ 125 (disc) and the body balance technology-enabled TVS WEGO.

The commuter segment will be addressed by TVS Motor Company’s flagship global products TVS HLX 150, HLX 100 and HLX 125. The TVS HLX series is 1 million strong across the globe and rapidly growing in multiple geographies.