TVS Motor ups presence in Central America; ropes in Grupo Q as partner

India’s Company, the flagship of the $8.5 billion TVS Group, said on Thursday it has a new distribution partnership with Active Motors SA for Nicaragua and Costa Rica to expand its business in Central America further.

Active Motors SA, a subsidiary of Grupo Q, will support with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM). It will facilitate opening three flagship outlets and about 50 TVS dealerships in Nicaragua and Costa Rica. has experience in Central America, working in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

“Central America is an important market for TVS Motor Company. We are delighted to partner with Grupo Q, which has a strong pedigree in the automobile industry in the country. This association is a significant step towards expanding TVS Motor’s market presence in Central America, driving innovation through best-in-class products and setting a customer experience benchmark," said R Dilip, president--International Business, TVS Motor Company.

"The deep understanding of the market, rich experience in the industry and retail financing capabilities make Grupo Q the best strategically for TVS Motor Company in Nicaragua and Costa Rica. We will continue to offer a wide range of aspirational products with complete service and spare parts support combined with the strength of our network facility to cater to the mobility needs of the region,” he added.

TVS Motor Company product range in Costa Rica and Nicaragua will include motorcycles like TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 2V, TVS Stryker 125, TVS Raider 125, TVS HLX 150 5S and TVS Neo NX. It also has scooter brand TVS NTORQ 125 in those countries.

“We, at Grupo Q, will represent TVS Motor Company with great pride to cater to the length and breadth of fast-evolving customer requirements. Active Motors, the new company of the Grupo Q Holding Company, promises quality mobility solutions and accessibility for customers in the Nicaragua and Costa Rica market, demonstrating the technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company,” said Carlos Enrique Quiros--Vice President and Commercial Head, Grupo Q.