TVS Motor ups presence in Central America; ropes in Grupo Q as partner

-
ALSO READ
TikTok's algorithm no longer a secret, available to firms: Things to know
KFC, Pizza Hut brand operator eyes Rs 10,823 cr valuation in IPO
Should you bid for loss-making Devyani International's Rs 1,800 crore IPO?
TVS Motor auto sales grow 10% YoY in July with 278,855 units sold
Lucas TVS plans foray into electric vehicle charging infrastructure
-
India’s TVS Motor Company, the flagship of the $8.5 billion TVS Group, said on Thursday it has a new distribution partnership with Active Motors SA for Nicaragua and Costa Rica to expand its business in Central America further.
Active Motors SA, a subsidiary of Grupo Q, will support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM). It will facilitate opening three flagship outlets and about 50 TVS dealerships in Nicaragua and Costa Rica. TVS Motor has experience in Central America, working in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.
“Central America is an important market for TVS Motor Company. We are delighted to partner with Grupo Q, which has a strong pedigree in the automobile industry in the country. This association is a significant step towards expanding TVS Motor’s market presence in Central America, driving innovation through best-in-class products and setting a customer experience benchmark," said R Dilip, president--International Business, TVS Motor Company.
"The deep understanding of the market, rich experience in the industry and retail financing capabilities make Grupo Q the best strategically for TVS Motor Company in Nicaragua and Costa Rica. We will continue to offer a wide range of aspirational products with complete service and spare parts support combined with the strength of our network facility to cater to the mobility needs of the region,” he added.
TVS Motor Company product range in Costa Rica and Nicaragua will include motorcycles like TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 2V, TVS Stryker 125, TVS Raider 125, TVS HLX 150 5S and TVS Neo NX. It also has scooter brand TVS NTORQ 125 in those countries.
“We, at Grupo Q, will represent TVS Motor Company with great pride to cater to the length and breadth of fast-evolving customer requirements. Active Motors, the new company of the Grupo Q Holding Company, promises quality mobility solutions and accessibility for customers in the Nicaragua and Costa Rica market, demonstrating the technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company,” said Carlos Enrique Quiros--Vice President and Commercial Head, Grupo Q.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU