TVS Supply Chain Solutions secures new five-year contract from Dennis Eagle

Supply Chain Solutions on Wednesday said it has secured a fresh five-year contract from UK-based Dennis Eagle for aftermarket services.

Dennis Eagle manufactures vehicles for the collection of waste and its transportation to a waste disposal site.

Through the extension of the contract, Supply Chain Solutions' UK division will continue to add value in their aftermarket service and supply of spare parts to Dennis Eagle.

"Our strong relationship with Dennis Eagle, over the last 16 years, and the extension of this contract demonstrates our commitment to aligning with our customer's business needs through operational efficiency, and a collaboration-based approach," Supply Chain Solutions Managing Director Ravi Viswanathan said in a statement.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions UK, part of TVS Mobility group, provides various services like product data management; sourcing; purchasing and supplier management to Dennis Eagle.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)