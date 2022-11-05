JUST IN
Triveni Engineering Q2 net up to Rs 1,388 cr, board okays Rs 800-cr buyback
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologises to employees amidst layoffs

Former Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said he regrets growing the company too quickly as the social media platform downsizes following its recent sale to Elon Musk

Topics
Jack Dorsey | Twitter

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Jack Doresy
Jack Doresy

Amid all the layoffs and rising hate for the founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey apologised to Twitter employees on the platform.

"Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," he tweeted.


He further added: "I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever…and I understand."

Dorsey, who was the CEO of the company till a year ago is now busy working on another social media company called Bluesky, a decentralised platform that gives users more autonomy.

According to a report by New York Post many employees believe that the current situation at Twitter is his doing. The report quoted sources who said: "Jack is hated at Twitter." The report goes on to say that instead of growing the company Doresy was gallivanting on his jets with models.

It has been hardly a week since Elon Musk acquired the company and he has announced a major revamp of the company. One of the biggest casualties of this has been employees. Musk has removed the top executives of the company and has also laid off half of the company’s 7,500 employees.

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 22:14 IST

