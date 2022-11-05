Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologises to employees amidst layoffs

Amid all the layoffs and rising hate for the founder of Twitter, apologised to employees on the platform.



"Folks at past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," he tweeted.





Folks at past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that. — jack (@jack) November 5, 2022

He further added: "I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever…and I understand."



Dorsey, who was the CEO of the company till a year ago is now busy working on another social media company called Bluesky, a decentralised platform that gives users more autonomy.



According to a report by New York Post many employees believe that the current situation at Twitter is his doing. The report quoted sources who said: "Jack is hated at Twitter." The report goes on to say that instead of growing the company Doresy was gallivanting on his jets with models.



It has been hardly a week since acquired the company and he has announced a major revamp of the company. One of the biggest casualties of this has been employees. Musk has removed the top executives of the company and has also laid off half of the company’s 7,500 employees.