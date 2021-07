Twitter's India business is trending despite face-off with the government

The last few months have been stressful for Twitter in India given the way things have panned out between the microblogging platform and the Indian government. On the business front though, the controversy has probably helped Twitter more than harming it, at least if one looks at the numbers.

According to data intelligence platform Similarweb, the Twitter app’s daily active users on Android increased to 10.03 million in May from 7.85 million in January 2021, a 27 per cent rise. Similarweb data shows that Twitter downloads on Android saw a dip to 3.4 million in February, but have ...