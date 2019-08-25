Two-wheeler makers are exploring new ideas to keep going as sales flag

As two-wheelers sales continue to slide and the fuel technology debate adds to the uncertainty, manufacturers are using every trick in the book to keep going.

Some are borrowing pages from the four-wheeler makers’ playbook to forge tie-ups and collaborations with players in related segments, others are scouting for new opportunities to stay in the game. The gradual shift among buyers towards rented vehicles rather than owned vehicles, the gap in public transportation systems and the steps taken by state and central governments to encourage and incentivise shared mobility have all ...