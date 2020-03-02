Uber elevates India technology leader Vidhya Duthaluru to global role

Uber has elevated Vidhya Duthaluru, who heads a 70-member engineering team at the Bengaluru technology centre, to global engineering head for the the company’s customer care platform.

Duthaluru becomes the first Indian woman in a technology role to lead a global team at Uber. She will be responsible for the entire customer support engineering operations at Uber globally, and will have teams in Palo Alto and San Francisco offices report to her, Uber said on Monday. “I am delighted to be given this incredible opportunity to scale up the global customer obsession engineering ...