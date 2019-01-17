Uber India to try out buses, quadricycles, electric two-and three-wheelers

Regular cars are becoming passé for Uber Technologies as it expands to intra-city buses, quadricycles, electric scooters and electric auto-rickshaws — some of which will be piloted for the first time in the country.

The experimentation with different vehicles is happening simultaneously with its expansion from 36 cities (India and south Asia) to 50 by the end of this year. In a city like Delhi, Uber will add cabs only if required. “We will add capacity only if there is demand to absorb it and that’s good for the environment,” said Pradeep Parameswaran, ...