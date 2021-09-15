Uber launches bus service to help India's urban staffers get back to work

on Wednesday launched Corporate Shuttle, a bus service offering seating capacity for anywhere between 10-50 in a single vehicle.

Corporate Shuttle includes a comprehensive set of safety measures, including a Go Online Checklist, a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers and mandatory driver education on safety standard operating procedures.

The service will be available across Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

“At Uber, we are focused on meeting the changing needs of our customers. Uber Corporate Shuttle helps put their first. They get to and from work safely, without the stress of traffic jams, expense of parking and car maintenance. And by making it easy for to give up their cars, the service can reduce congestion, pollution and emissions in our cities. It is an honour to help India get back to work safely after a tough 20 months,” said Abhinav Mittoo, Head of Uber for Business, India & South Asia.

Uber Corporate Shuttle will give organizations a more efficient way to manage their business travel, optimise costs, and improve their employees’ experience.

This is the first product from Uber’s High Capacity Vehicles programme. It’s a bus-focused programme that has been specifically developed keeping in mind the unique challenges faced by office-goers in India and other emerging markets.

A significant share of the work related to the technology and product build-out for Uber Corporate Shuttle is being led by Uber’s technology team based out of Bengaluru.