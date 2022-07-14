Uber's slew of changes for drivers on its ride-hailing platform in India

Based on feedback from the driver community, is making a slew of changes on its ride-hailing platform in including the roll-out of an unconditional upfront drop-off destination across . Among other changes are smoother app login and enhanced support for drivers on the platform.

has come up with these initiatives after hosting the second meeting of its Nat­ional Driver Advisory Council (DAC) in Bengaluru. was launched in March to facilitate a dialogue between Uber and drivers across six metro cities to address key issues.

“ is our earnest atte­mpt to get authentic feedback from drivers and deepen our engagement with them,” said Shiva Shailendran, director, supply and cities operations, and South Asia.

Encouraged by a dip in the number of trip cancellations after its pilot launch in May, Uber has decided to do away with the trip acceptance thre­shold and rolled out the un­conditional upfront drop-off destination feature in all cities. Shailendran said this feature was now being tested in markets globally, including the US and Latin America.

Uber has now also introduced an OTP-based login that will help drivers to log in to the app without the need to remember passwords or other details.

This is a result of feedback from a large section of drivers to avoid the loss of valuable on-platform time.