Uber's slew of changes for drivers on its ride-hailing platform in India

Based on feedback from the driver community, Uber is making a slew of changes on its ride-hailing platform in India including the roll-out of an unconditional upfront drop-off destination across India. Among other changes are smoother app login and enhanced support for drivers on the Uber platform.
Uber has come up with these initiatives after hosting the second meeting of its National Driver Advisory Council (DAC) in Bengaluru. DAC was launched in March to facilitate a dialogue between Uber and drivers across six metro cities to address key issues.
“DAC is our earnest attempt to get authentic feedback from drivers and deepen our engagement with them,” said Shiva Shailendran, director, supply and cities operations, Uber India and South Asia.
Encouraged by a dip in the number of trip cancellations after its pilot launch in May, Uber has decided to do away with the trip acceptance threshold and rolled out the unconditional upfront drop-off destination feature in all cities. Shailendran said this feature was now being tested in markets globally, including the US and Latin America.
Uber has now also introduced an OTP-based login that will help drivers to log in to the app without the need to remember passwords or other details.
This is a result of feedback from a large section of drivers to avoid the loss of valuable on-platform time.
