Uber to soon let you crowdsource your commute via OpenStreetMap project

Taxi-hailing giant Uber has readied plans to contribute to community-owned OpenStreetMap (OSM) project which allows anyone to edit and update online maps of cities around the world. The company will be rolling out this project in India soon, starting with Delhi.

While Uber now uses Google Maps for its platform, the buzz in the developer community suggests the company could be looking to move away gradually to open source maps for its commercial purposes. Reason? It is cost-effective and in some cases, more reliable due to user inputs from around the world. OSM is an online project; it is a ...