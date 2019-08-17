UBI mulls special loan offers for start-ups, brainstorms on $5 trn GDP goal

(UBI) is planning to come up with a specific lending products for start-ups. While currently there are no specific products for the sector, there is a need for a dedicated lending product to be designed, Union Bank of India, Managing Director & CEO, Rajkiran Rai G said on Saturday.

"We will come up with products suitable for start-ups since currently there are no products to address their long gestation period. Start-ups do no generally create cash flow immediately and, hence, specific product need to be designed for the same," Rajkiran Rai said.

The PSB has organised a meeting of all branch heads wherein collective consultative and ideation process was undertaken to align banking with national priorities.

As per UBI, the Finance Ministry has asked (PSBs) to initiate a month-long consultation process with officers starting from branch levels to seek suggestions for achieving a $5- trillion economy in five years.

"Banks are doing their job but there is a perception gap in terms of the needs of the people. We are holding meetings with branch managers at regional level and hearing them out with regards to the current products, changes required and any new ideas or support that they need," said Rai.

Talking about the kind of suggestions received from branch managers so far, Rai said that ways to improve success of products such as those in Mudra were being sought.

"For instance, the Government e-Marketplace (GEM) portal is meant for online procurement of products and services by the government. We have received suggestions on whether Mudra loan applicants can go on GEM portal and buy so that end use of the product is assured. This is because borrowers in Mudra are usually first time borrowers applying for greenfield projects. Mudra is happening but our branch managers are seeking more comfort," said Rai.

Commenting on the credit growth, Rai said that credit demand from "right kind of people" was less currently.

"However, we are seeing a 15 per cent growth in retail and 6-9 per cent growth in MSME. We are focusing on newer projects such as in roadways and oil & gas including city gas distribution. We are foreseeing a good credit growth on the back of the infrastructure spending announced by the government."

After regional level meetings, the (PSBs) will meet at national level along with results from their respective consultation meetings. Meanwhile, on August 23rd, is launching two repo rate linked lending products in vehicle loans and housing loans. The products have been designed to affect same day transmission whenever repo rates change.

When asked about impact of the product on its net interest margins (NIMs), Rai said, "There will be an impact on the NIM but then parallelly we need to introduce a product on the liability side so that our cost of deposits goes down proportionately. We will first see the size of portfolio that is built on the two products. Then maybe in 2-3 months after looking at the traction, we may go for deposit products also. Then the NIMs will not shrink."

Going forward, the bank plans to link every loan category to the external benchmark, Rai added.