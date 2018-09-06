UC Browser claims top spot in India, plans to launch more regional products

Even as global tech giant Google again tries to gain a foothold in China, its biggest competitor in the country, Alibaba has been making a concerted effort to elbow its way into India, where the US firm has a massive user base.

In the race to call dibs on the next 400 million internet users, UC Browser, Alibaba’s third-party mobile based browser is launching a host of products in local languages, to compete with Chrome, Google’s browser. The Chinese firm also claimed top spot in India and said that users spend more time on its platform than chrome. “Right now there ...