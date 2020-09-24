Ujjivan SFB makes foray into small CV financing for tier II, III cities

-
ALSO READ
Commercial vehicle makers may incur Rs 6000 cr net loss this fiscal: Crisil
Commercial vehicle sales declines in March over Covid-19, BS-VI transition
Commercial vehicle sales lag as coronavirus outbreak pulls down economy
Commercial vehicle makers expect recovery in sales from second half of FY21
Weak economic outlook to give small finance banks more time to get listed
-
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Thursday said it will offer small commercial vehicle finance for its customers in tier II and III cities.
Ujjivan SFB said as part of the 'Raftaar Loans' product mix, the customised offerings will be available across southern and eastern regions: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.
The product mix for Raftaar Loans also includes two-wheeler and E-3-wheeler (E-3W) loans. The service will be extended to other branches and locations over time based on the demand, it said in a release.
"We remain cognizant of our customers' needs and based on the demand, we decided to foray into small commercial vehicle funding segment. This reinforces our portfolio, and serves as an alternate mode of income generation for our aspiring mass-market customers.
"Going forward, we hope to see more traction in rural and semi urban areas, and as we gear up for the future, our teams are making all the necessary efforts to support and build a deeper connect," said Nitin Chugh, MD & CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.
The lender said it has collaborated with major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Mahindra & Mahindra , Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and others.
In the past, this segment has catered to 74 per cent self-employed people and 57 per cent women customers. Gradually, the OEMs plan to reach out to tier IV and unbanked community, as well, it said.
Ujjivan SFB has 575 branches and 475 ATMs across 244 districts, 24 states and Union Territories.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU