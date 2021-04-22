UK-based fintech start-up Revolut to hire 300 staff for India support hub

-
ALSO READ
Paytm crosses 1.2 bn monthly transactions, maintains leadership position
Promote competition
Paytm payment gateway registers over 750 mn monthly transactions
UK-based Revolut to launch in India, hires ex-Airtel Money exec as CEO
Several big businesses are in fray for setting up NUE. What is it?
-
By Lawrence White
LONDON (Reuters) - Revolut will hire 300 staff for its subsidiary in India and make a multi-million pound investment there as part of its global expansion, the British-based digital bank app said on Thursday.
The company also appointed Paroma Chatterjee, a former executive at Lendingkart and Via.com among other companies, as its chief executive in India, Revolut said.
Revolut is hiring in human resources, finance, growth, marketing and other functions as it bases support for its global operations from its Indian subsidiary, it said.
The company raised $500 million in a funding round at a valuation of $5.5 billion in early 2020, and according to media reports this month is seeking a further funding round that could double that valuation.
Founded in 2015 by former Credit Suisse trader Nik Storonsky and software developer Vladyslav Yatsenko, Revolut has since attracted more than 15 million retail customers with products including currency exchange, debit cards and stock trading.
The company said in March it had completed the first step to apply for a U.S. banking licence, and is launching its services for businesses across 50 states.
(Reporting By Lawrence White;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU