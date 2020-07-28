UltraTech's strong operational performance in Q1 enthuses the street

India’s largest cement maker, Ultratech, impressed the street with its June quarter operational performance. The stock gained over seven per cent in trade on Tuesday.

While demand was impacted by lockdowns, the company reported a strong beat on the operating profit front boosted with savings on costs, lower raw material prices and robust realisations. Though ACC, the other pan-India player, also reported a steady performance, Ultratech’s show was better led by superior per-tonne profits and overall improvement. UltraTech’s reported EBITDA/tonne of Rs 1,416 at the ...