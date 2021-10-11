Unacademy-backed Graphy acquires edtech platform Spayee for $25 mn

Graphy, an Group company, acquired platform Spayee for $25 Million. Post the acquisition, Spayee will continue to operate independently.

Graphy is a platform for educational content creators to grow their audience, monetize their skills, and host live cohort-based courses.

Spayee was founded in 2014, by Sandeep Singh, Gourav Kakkar, Aniruddha Singh, and Vijay Singh. The platform allows content creators to produce customised courses in the form of audio and video tutorials, PDF documents, quizzes, assignments, and live classes.

“The creator economy is booming and at Graphy, we are constantly on the lookout for avenues that will help creators grow and achieve their full potential. We share a common ethos with Spayee, recognising the need for an affordable, secured & scalable medium for content creators to build an online education business,” said Sumit Jain, Co-Founder and CEO, Graphy.

Spayee also supports creators to create and build their own website and mobile apps on Android and iOS. Currently over 2,000-plus creators and businesses have launched their platforms using Spayee.

Graphy recently launched multiple programmes like the Creator Grant and Graphy Select Accelerator programme to boost the creator economy and help creators monetise their skills and launch their online school.

The platform helps creators launch their own online school in under 60 seconds. Graphy has over 500 active creators. Graphy is led by co-founders Sushil Kumar, Sumit Jain, and Shobhit Bakliwal.