JUST IN
NDTV shares revised share-holding pattern with govt, says I&B minister
Reliance buyout of METRO Cash & Carry India gets CCI's clearance
Start-ups for govt-led 'evacuation' plan to bring money to India
Reliance Jio eyes postpaid segment with new family plans, free trial
CCI clears Reliance's over $300 million buy of Metro's local business
Bikano sets up new plant in Greater Noida, seeks Rs 1,800 cr turnover
Deals plunge by 60% to $1.8 billion in February on deepening funding winter
Toys 'R' Us shuts Hyderabad store within 24 hrs of opening over legal issue
Samsung S23 Ultra AI doesn't use any image overlaying to Moon pics: Samsung
Air India ties up with Salesforce to improve customer experience
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
SVB resolution reassuring, will bring relief to startups: Ashwini Vaishnaw
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Amid tech layoffs, Ronnie Screwvala's upGrad reports uptick in upskilling

upGrad works with over 400 global companies to upskill their talent

Topics
EdTech | layoff | Ronnie Screwvala

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Upgrad, Edtech

Ronnie Screwvala-led edtech unicorn upGrad is witnessing an uptick in the number of working professionals upskilling themselves amid massive layoffs in the tech sector.

In the past two years, working professionals' intent towards science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) courses has increased by 54 per cent at upGrad, thereby also highlighting the job market trends. upGrad said that placements grew over 190 per cent since last financial year.

“Jobs that are being (cut) are mainly the roles where the skill levels are much lower. Some of them include manual testing, quality analysts, and project management,” said Mayank Kumar, managing director and co-founder of upGrad. “Jobs that are not being impacted relate to areas, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and digital skills.”

He said due to global macroeconomic uncertainty, increments may get impacted, but professionals with higher skills are in a better position to retain their jobs than the people who have not upskilled themselves.

upGrad works with over 400 global companies to upskill their talent. The firm said it has closed off its year with total placements crossing the 22,000-mark for first-time jobbers and working professionals.

The company said salaries of recently closed placements range from a low of Rs 6 lakh per annum to Rs 25 lakh per annum with the top end securing as high as Rs 2.5 crore per annum.

“We are growing at 100 per cent year on year,” said Kumar. “In fact, what is more, interesting is that despite the job losses, average salaries have gone up for people who are getting the right skills.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on EdTech

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 22:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.