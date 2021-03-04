upGrad to offer free Covid-19 vaccines to all employees and their families

Edtech firm upGrad said it will be covering 100 per cent vaccination costs for all its staff (full-time, contract and intern) and their families. The company is already in advanced discussion with private service providers for vaccination and the drive will start as soon as government approvals and procurement of vaccines is allowed. This medical benefit programme makes upGrad India's first edtech startup to announce such a Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The vaccination drive will be voluntary for employees and their immediate families, who can avail of it in major cities. The drive will also embrace ex-employees who may seek assistance from upGrad. Thus, more than 10,000 people comprising self, spouse, kids, and parents of current employees and ex-employees could be benefiting from this move.

“The health and well-being of our employees is our top priority,” said Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder and chairman, Mayank Kumar, co-founder and MD and Phalgun Kompalli, co-founder, upGrad in a joint statement. “We have always valued our employees' contribution to the company and have come up with various employee-friendly policies even in the past. We're ready to roll this out as soon as the government allows the private sector to procure the vaccines.”

upGrad said it has always focused on providing a healthier work-life balance and holistic well-being for its employees. During the lockdown, pre-empting the need for a well-rounded approach to monitor and meet the psycho-social needs, upGrad partnered with over 1,000 counsellors who were available 24x7 for online chats, voice calls or video sessions for its employees. It was also one of the first employers in India to reverse and reinstate salary cuts within three months of lockdown. Most recently, it announced ESOPs (employee stock ownership plan) to all who have completed more than a year with the firm, in order to recognise its employee’s contribution to the edtech major’s stellar growth.

Information Technology majors Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Accenture India have also said that they will cover Covid-19 vaccination costs for their employees and their family members, who are eligible and choose to receive the vaccination.