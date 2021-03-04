upGrad to offer free Covid-19 vaccines to all employees and their families

-
ALSO READ
Covid vaccine updates: Key facts and major announcements you should know
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Coronavirus vaccine update: Brazil halts China jab trial on adverse effect
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Varied regulatory decisions on Oxford vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
-
Edtech firm upGrad said it will be covering 100 per cent vaccination costs for all its staff (full-time, contract and intern) and their families. The company is already in advanced discussion with private service providers for vaccination and the drive will start as soon as government approvals and procurement of vaccines is allowed. This medical benefit programme makes upGrad India's first edtech startup to announce such a Covid-19 vaccination drive.
The vaccination drive will be voluntary for employees and their immediate families, who can avail of it in major cities. The drive will also embrace ex-employees who may seek assistance from upGrad. Thus, more than 10,000 people comprising self, spouse, kids, and parents of current employees and ex-employees could be benefiting from this move.
“The health and well-being of our employees is our top priority,” said Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder and chairman, Mayank Kumar, co-founder and MD and Phalgun Kompalli, co-founder, upGrad in a joint statement. “We have always valued our employees' contribution to the company and have come up with various employee-friendly policies even in the past. We're ready to roll this out as soon as the government allows the private sector to procure the vaccines.”
upGrad said it has always focused on providing a healthier work-life balance and holistic well-being for its employees. During the lockdown, pre-empting the need for a well-rounded approach to monitor and meet the psycho-social needs, upGrad partnered with over 1,000 counsellors who were available 24x7 for online chats, voice calls or video sessions for its employees. It was also one of the first employers in India to reverse and reinstate salary cuts within three months of lockdown. Most recently, it announced ESOPs (employee stock ownership plan) to all who have completed more than a year with the firm, in order to recognise its employee’s contribution to the edtech major’s stellar growth.
Information Technology majors Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Accenture India have also said that they will cover Covid-19 vaccination costs for their employees and their family members, who are eligible and choose to receive the vaccination.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU