Adani Group likely to repay short-term commercial paper debt: Bankers
Business Standard

US-based cloud communications firm Twilio lays off 17% of workforce

US-based cloud communications company Twilio has announced to lay off about 17 per cent of its global workforce amid cost-cutting measures.

Topics
United States | Global Markets | US economy

IANS  |  San Francisco 

US-based cloud communications company Twilio has announced to lay off about 17 per cent of its global workforce amid cost-cutting measures.

In addition, Twilio will reorganise its internal organisation and create two business units -- Twilio Communications and Twilio Data & Applications.

"We have to spend less, streamline, and become more efficient. To do that, we're forming two business units: Twilio Communications and Twilio Data & Applications. And today, I'm unfortunately bearing the news that we're parting ways with approximately 17 per cent of our team," Twilio co-founder and CEO Jeff Lawson wrote in an email sent to all Twilio employees.

In September last year, Twilio sacked 11 per cent of its employees -- more than 850 people from its 7,800-strong workforce globally.

All affected employees will receive health coverage and career resources, as well as 12 weeks of base pay plus one week per year of service, according to the company.

Moreover, the company is ending some benefits, such as book and wellness allowances, as well as Twilio Recharge, a four-week paid sabbatical offered to employees every three years.

Twilio also plans to close some of its offices over the next few months.

"As part of our shift to remote work, we plan to close some Twilio offices over the next few months, with the intent of maintaining at least a handful of global hubs and satellite offices," said Lawson.

--IANS

shs/uk/

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 12:31 IST

