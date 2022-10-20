JUST IN
Wipro appoints Suzanne Dann as CEO for Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit
Users can now personalise ad experience with Google My Ad Center

Users will also have the ability to turn off ads personalization completely from easy-to-find controls on My Ad Center

Topics
Google

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

Google. Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Google on Thursday announced the global roll-out of My Ad Center for Google Search, YouTube, and Discover to allow users to personalise their ad experience and businesses to thrive in a privacy-first environment.

Users can now choose to block sensitive ads and learn more about the information used to personalize their ad experience and control it based on preferences.

The key new features of My Ads Center include more controls for activities used to personalize ads to provide users more direct control over which data sources, specifically web and app activity, and YouTube history, are used to personalize their ads across Google Search, YouTube, and Discover.

The ad center would also expand user control for sensitive categories giving the users the ability to see fewer ads in five sensitive categories such as alcohol, dating, gambling, pregnancy and parenting, and weight loss. Another feature would provide the users an access to advertiser pages, which would show the ads a specific verified advertiser has run over the past 30 days.

Users will also have the ability to turn off ads personalization completely from easy-to-find controls on My Ad Center. The option to turn off personalized ads in My Ad Center applies to ads users see on and off Google, and will automatically apply on any device where they are signed in to their Google account.

“Users around the world will have the choice to see more of the brands and topics they like and less of the ones they don’t either directly from the ads or from the center. Users can choose to block sensitive ads, and learn more about the information used to personalize their ad experience and control it based on preferences,” the tech giant said in a press note.

In a blog published on Thursday, Jerry Dischler, VP/GM, of Ads, said, “Online advertising doesn’t need to be confusing or out of your control. My Ad Center builds on our responsibility to strengthen the ways we keep users in control of their ad experiences while ensuring that every day, people are safer with Google.”

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 23:27 IST

