USFDA completes inspection of Biocon's Telangana plant, finds no fault

-
ALSO READ
Biocon Sep-quarter net profit sees five-fold surge on exceptional income
Biocon receives USFDA report on closure of inspection for Bengaluru unit
Biocon: Biosimilar launches prop up Q2 show; healthy returns seen in future
Adani Group inaugurates India's first drone building facility in Hyderabad
Biocon hits new high; stock zooms 109% in one year
-
Biotechnology major Biocon Monday said the US health regulator has completed the inspection of its Telangana manufacturing facility without making any observations.
"The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a good manufacturing practice (GMP) inspection of our active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) manufacturing facility at Telangana from December 12-14, 2018," Biocon said in a regulatory filing Monday
The inspection was concluded without any observations and no Form 483 was issued, the company added.
A Form 483, is issued by the USFDA to notify a company's management of any objectionable condition at its manufacturing facility. The form is issued after completing the inspection.
Shares of Biocon were trading 2.07 per cent lower at Rs 633 apiece on the BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU