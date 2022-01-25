Uttam Galva Steels net loss soars to Rs 59 crore in December quarter

-
ALSO READ
Zensar Technologies posts 8% dip in net at Rs 91 crore in December quarter
ABB India net profit rises 40% to Rs 120 crore in September qtr
Growth in China's Dec services accelerates as inflation eases: Survey
Stardom and tragedy
Sugar stocks sweeten: Triveni, Dalmia, Balrampur, Uttam Sugar gain up to 5%
-
Uttam Galva Steels Limited on Tuesday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 59.64 crore during the third quarter ended on December 31, 2021.
The company had posted Rs 26.82 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter, Uttam Galva Steels said in a regulatory filing.
During the October-December period, the company's total consolidated income however increased to Rs 220.94 crore, from Rs 189.45 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.
Its expenses during the quarter were at Rs 280.58 crore, higher against Rs 222.06 crore a year ago.
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd, which is undergoing NCLT proceedings, is one of the largest manufacturers of cold-rolled steel and galvanised steel in the country's western region.
According to the filing, the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the petition of State Bank of India (SBI) for initiating Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) vide its order dated October 1, 2020.
At the meeting of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) on November 4, 2020, Milind Kasodekar was appointed as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of the company who took over the control of its operations and management.
The filing also said that a resolution plan submitted by AM India Private Limited on June 2, 2021 has been approved by the CoC. "The said plan has been filed with the adjudicating authority on June 5, 2021 for approval.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU