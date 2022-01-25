RPG Life Sciences net profit rises 14% at Rs 15 crore in third quarter

-
ALSO READ
Growth in China's Dec services accelerates as inflation eases: Survey
Omicron scare: BMC postpones date of school reopening to Dec 15 from Dec 1
RPG Life Sciences hits record high, zooms 51% so far in September
Papad, irrespective of shape, is exempt from GST, CBIC clarifies
Zensar Technologies posts 8% dip in net at Rs 91 crore in December quarter
-
RPG Life Sciences on Tuesday said its net profit increased 14 per cent to Rs 14.63 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 12.87 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 116.19 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 107.72 crore in the year-ago period, RPG Life Sciences said in a regulatory filing.
"Domestic formulations business recorded a robust growth both in value and volumes -- significantly better than the market. While life cycle management initiatives helped legacy brands register healthy growth, our new product portfolio is also witnessing impressive uptake," RPG Life Sciences Managing Director Yugal Sikri said.
RPG Life Sciences is part of RPG Enterprises which has interests in diverse sectors like infrastructure, tyres and IT.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU