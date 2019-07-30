Valuation rerating ahead for ICICI Bank; Q1 loan growth at 14-quarter high

A lot has been going in favour of ICICI Bank over the past few quarters. The stock has risen over 40 per cent in a year as management-related issues have been resolved.

However, the June quarter (Q1) results, published over the weekend, seem to be the most convincing proof that the worst in terms of asset quality may be behind. Net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio at 1.8 per cent and domestic loan growth at 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) have been the best in 14 quarters. Analysts at Edelweiss said ICICI Bank was poised to deliver sustainable core profit growth with a de-risked balance ...